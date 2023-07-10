Vienna is considered to be a magical place for lovers and it certainly turned out to be a city of romance for Taylor Russell as the rumored girlfriend of Harry Styles was recently seen in the VIP section at his Love On Tour concert over the weekend.

In the photos that have gone viral, the ‘Bones and All’ star was seen thoroughly enjoying the show in Vienna, Austria. The outlet also reported that Russell was spotted in the special VIP section at the concert, along with a crew who was busy working with the technical items that were in front of him. Without any guesses, Russell’s latest gesture of attending Styles‘ concert further fueled relationship speculation and sent fans into a frenzy. The media outlet also reported that the actress couldn’t stop showing off her moves at the concert and danced her heart out at the concert while donning a sleeveless white shirt.

But that’s not all. The report by TMZ also indicated that Taylor Russell was enjoying the beautiful landscapes of Vienna before the concert with her rumored boyfriend, Harry Styles. According to a viral Twitter photo, the actress was seen standing next to a man who bore a striking resemblance to the ‘As It Was’ singer. If you think that’s all, then you are in for a real surprise. Fans got another reason to celebrate when a video surfaced on Twitter via Pop Crave, capturing Styles and Russell enjoying a day out following the musician’s concert. The short video clip saw the rumored couple strolling together, exuding comfort in each other’s company.

In June 2023, the rumored couple was seen together for the first time as they left an art museum together in London while walking hand-in-hand. No point in guessing that the Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been tight-lipped about their alleged relationship and has yet to make an official announcement.

With their undeniable chemistry evident in the clip, fans are buzzing with excitement for any further developments in their alleged love story. Their outing in Vienna undoubtedly serves as an intriguing chapter in this enchanting story, leaving people eager to know what is going to happen next.

