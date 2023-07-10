One of the biggest love triangle that progressed to become a square post the last rumours in Hollywood at this point is that of Shakira, F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton, Tom Cruise, and Juliana Nalú. The past one month saw twists after twists in their tale until the news took a back seat amid the multiple box office battles that Hollywood is about to witness first time since the pandemic. But that is not stopping the people involved from making news and certainly not the music sensation who is right now very happy in her life and one can see that in her activities.

For the unversed, the reports of Lewis and Shakira made their way amid the drama that was unfolding around her breakup with Gerard Pique. The two were first spotted at the Grand Prix and were later even seen taking boat trips in Miami. The heat around them increased with the dinner dates in Barcelona, and the world was curious to know the dynamic they shared.

Several reports even called it a PR gimmick because Lewis Hamilton was earlier linked to Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Juliana Nalú and they were said to be deeply in love. But no one involved has bothered to react to any of the reports. Turns out Shakira has now decided to add fuel to the already rampant romance rumours between her and Lewis. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Daily Mail report, Shakira who was spotted in London, decided to attend the Grand Prix happening in the British country. She even posted an Instagram story with a friend where they were grooving to her song Copa Vacia. They were even using the mermaid filter for the same. It was soon being said that she was there to support Lewis Hamilton making internet talk about it again.

Twitter right now is full of reactions and videos of Shakira from the Grand Prix. The race concluded with Lewis Hamilton winning at the third position, behind Lando Norris who came second and Max Verstappen who won.

.@shakira aparece unos segundos en pantalla desde el Grand Prix y el publico enloquece #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/Z4UddR1hYU — AndroShak🧜🏼‍♀️🍸 (@DiAndrotoro) July 9, 2023

