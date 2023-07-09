Fans, aka ARMY, of the South Korean boy band BTS are rejoicing as the group’s official book has arrived. On the occasion of BTS’ ARMY Day, the band released their book, Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record Of BTS. The book consists of many cheerful and heartbreaking incidents that have occurred since their debut. One such incident had Jungkook opening up about his struggle with expressing himself and finding Jimin by his side.

The boy band debuted in 2013 with its seven members Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V and the youngest, Jungkook. The Left and Right singer was just 15 when he made his debut and has achieved a lot at a young age.

BTS ARMY is left feeling both happy and emotional after reading about several unknown incidents from their favourite idols’ lives. One of the ARMY recently shared a piece from the book on Twitter in which Jungkook revealed how Jimin helped him get through a phase when he felt alone.

In the book, Jungkook narrated an incident saying, “One time after filming, I went to drink alone and drinking alone, it was like… I felt so hopeless. But that was the time I was really into taking photos of this and that on my camera. And so I set up my phone camera in front of me and spoke to myself as if I was doing a YouTube stream… and I was drinking a the same time. But then Jimin suddenly appeared.”

Jimin further went on to share his part of the story and revealed how he was concerned about JK and his mental health. He said, “I was a bit worried about Jungkook and so I asked the staff and they said he’d gone for a drink.” He then requested the staff to take him to the Still With You singer and continued, “When I went inside, Jungkook was alone with the camera set up, drinking. That was how we ended up talking.”

The two members seemingly had a deep conversation that cheered Jungkook as he said, “I don’t remember much of what we talked about but I was pretty moved that Jimin had come. Because he’d come to comfort me.” The chat had a lasting effect on Jimin as it made him extremely emotional. He said, “Listening to what he had to say, I learned for the first time just how much he was struggling and I cried a lot. I’d had no idea. Jungkook had tried not to talk about it but the drink kicked in and he talked.”

The book mentions how Jungkook faced adolescence a bit late in his life as he debuted at the age of 15. Moreover, it must have been difficult for him to express himself as he was the youngest one in the group.

