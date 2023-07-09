Jackie Chan has made a massive fortune of an estimated $400 million with the help of his action and comedy movies. While the actor has led a successful career, it appears he has always struggled on the personal front. Chan believes in teaching the right values to his son Jaycee Chan and for the same reason, the actor once shared how he will not pass his hard-earned fortune to his son after he passes away. Read on to know more.

Jackie Chan, it seems, also has a daughter, which he reportedly abandoned as claimed by the latter after she came out as a lesbian. Chan’s daughter has been identified as Etta Ng Chok and stays with her partner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Jackie Chan’s son, according to Unilad, the actor in an earlier interview claimed how Jaycee had no chance of getting his hands on his father’s money. Chan earlier stated how his son had “no discipline’ and didn’t ‘know how to talk” in conversations. In 2011, Chan revealed how he would prefer to donate his hard-earned money to charity instead of passing on to his son. “If he is capable, he can make his own money. If he is not, then he will just be wasting mine.”

Jackie Chan’s son Jaycee, in 2014, was arrested in China for the possession of marijuana. Reacting to the news, The Karate Kid star asserted, “I would like to take this opportunity and say to Jaycee: you’ve done something wrong and you have to be responsible for the consequences” adding, “I’m your dad and I’ll always be with you. We will face the road ahead of us together.”

Chan in a different interview claimed, “With regards to the incident involving my son Jaycee, I am very angry and shocked.” He further said, “As a public figure, I am ashamed. As a father, I am very sad and his mother is heartbroken.”

The action star also said, “I failed to teach my son and I should also bear responsibility. Jaycee and I deeply bow in apology to society.”

For the unversed, Chan’s son Jaycee failed to make it big in movies. In 2008, he voiced a Young Monkey in Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Furious Five and in 2009 he starred as Fei Xiaohu in Jingle Ma’s Mulan.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Harry Styles Gets Hit By A Mysterious Object In The Face During Vienna Concert, Netizens Slam Concert-Goers Saying “This Object Throwing Culture Is About To Kill…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News