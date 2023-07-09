Jennifer Lawrence is one of the top stars of Hollywood and yet she had her own struggles to reach where she is today. The Hunger Games star in an earlier interview once revealed how she once felt her work might be sabotaged after she stood up to a director in the very beginning of her career. Scroll down to know what else she said.

Jennifer Lawrence, on the work front, is currently basking in the success of her new movie No Hard Feelings. Prior to this, she was seen in political sci-fi drama Don’t Look Up which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead.

Speaking of Jennifer Lawrence’s earlier interview, the actress, as per Ladbible, sat for a round table in 2017 with fellow stars Allison Janney, Mary J. Blige, Emma Stone, and Saoirse Ronan, where she spoke about the time she stood up to a director. “I finally made the decision to stand up for myself, and then I went to go to the bathroom at work and one of the producers stopped me and was like ‘you know we can hear you on the microphone, you’ve been really unruly’ which was not true’,” said Lawrence.

The Red Sparrow star further opened up about the backlash which came her way saying, “Basically my job was threatened because the director said something f**ked up to me and I said ‘that’s sick, you can’t talk to me like that,’ and then I was punished, and I got afraid that I wasn’t going to be hired again.”

The Oscar-winning star added, “I was called difficult and a nightmare. I think a lot of people aren’t coming forward because they’re afraid they’re not going to work again.”

She said, “You need to be able to say ‘this is wrong’ and have somebody do something about it instead of saying: ‘Oh, it’s wrong? Well, you’re fired.'”

Jennifer Lawrence, earlier, also made headlines when she filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein for performing oral s*x and m*sturbation in front of her.

