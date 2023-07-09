Concerts are indeed the most lively events in the world, especially when your favourite idol is performing, but sometimes concert-goers cross the line and end up physically hurting the artist. While several such incidents have come to light in recent times, the latest one includes Grammy Award-winning singer Harry Styles who was shot in the eye with a mysterious object.

Harry started off with the popular British-Irish band One Direction alongside Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. After the band’s official breakup in 2016, Harry went off to make his own songs and is among the most successful singers in the world.

Harry Styles is currently on his Love On tour, entertaining fans with his biggest hits. During his latest concert at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna, Austria, one of the attendees crossed the thin line of inappropriate behaviour and threw a mysterious object that hit the singer’s face.

As per a clip shared by Pop Crave, the Watermelon Sugar star was dressed in a shimmery purple and green jacket and green pants. As the singer was onstage, one of the concert-goers threw an object that directly hit him in the eye. Harry, seemingly happy performing, immediately covered his eyes and was visibly distressed. The clip from the concert has gone viral, with netizens slamming such fans for hurting the artists.

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his concert in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/mD9kzFoQvG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

One wrote, “This object throwing culture is about to kill how we experience concerts & festivals moving forward. They’re about to get more expensive and more exclusive,” while another penned, “this is happening so often they are eventually going to ban you from taking anything inside or ban concerts in general.”

A third Twitter user wrote, “people are so nasty. first bebe and now harry? yall have no decorum.”

Recently, artists including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink and more also faced such inhuman behaviour from fans during their live performances.

Coming back to Harry Styles, the singer was seemingly fine and delivered an extremely humble goodbye to the city wishing everyone a good night. He also asked his fans to stay humble and look after each other.

Some of yall need to listen to him pic.twitter.com/jRg0QfyFCX — m ᴴ ✡︎🍄 (@HarryPromote) July 9, 2023

