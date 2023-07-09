HYBE Entertainment is among the most reputed agencies in South Korea. Apart from the biggest K-Pop groups, including BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, and more, the corporation also owns Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s management companies. Despite its reputation, the company often faces controversies due to its highly popular bands. But, this time, it is facing sexual assault accusations as some fans recently shared their horrific experiences.

HYBE Corporation is a multinational entertainment company which was established by Bang Si-hyuk as Big Hit Entertainment in 2005. It has launched many artists in groups and operates as a record label, music production company, talent agency, event management and concert production company and more.

It is safe to say that HYBE is one of the biggest entertainment firms in South Korea and is dedicated to the security of its bands and artists. However, as per the attendees’ experiences of a recent &TEAM offline sign event, the company’s security went too far and checked their private parts.

A Twitter thread began on July 8 evening, in which a female attendee revealed that the security at the &TEAM sign event checked her bra before meeting the idols. The user wrote, “Wow, it’s the first time in my life that I’ve had someone check my bra at a fan sign event. My mom doesn’t even touch my bre*sts…” “They actually say, ‘I’m going to touch your bre*sts now” and suddenly touch them,” the user added.

아니 살다살다 팬싸에서 브라자 검사하는 경우는 또 처음봄 울엄마도 안만지는 내 가슴을 팬매누나들이………… — bbok 🎆 (@bbokbogi) July 8, 2023

The tweet has now received over 8.4 million views and many fans who also attended the event came forward to share their experiences. One wrote, “They pressed my upper breast then my lower breast, it was almost like they were caressing them. I was so shocked I said, ’This is just my bre*st…'”

A third user shared more shocking details about the encounter and wrote, “They said they would touch my breasts and then used the side of their hand to touch between my breasts. They touched both upper and lower bre*sts and said they didn’t think it was wire. They also didn’t let you go back to your seat after the search because they think that you might hide something and bring it when you come back.”

While a body search is a necessary part before giving entry to event premises, it seems that the agency went too far and crossed the line this time. Following the bizarre incident, there is an uproar among netizens as they are slamming BTS‘ agency for its actions. Neither HYBE Entertainment nor &TEAM’s artists have responded to the allegations yet.

