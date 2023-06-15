The boy band BTS never fails to attract headlines owing to its popularity. The group has received immense fame for their tracks and has broken all language barriers. While they are now celebrating their 10th anniversary, the band’s member V recently broke another Guinness World Record with merely his Instagram.

Kim Taehyung, who is professionally known as V, made his debut alongside RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and Suga, when he was just 17. The singer is among the most popular K-Pop idols, with a massive fan following.

Keeping their fan following in mind, BTS took the decision to debut on Instagram with individual accounts in late 2021. The seven members debuted on the social media platform with a blast as they surprised all their loved ones. However, there is a pattern that they follow to day, the seven members only follow each other and BTS’ official handle. But, it did not hamper their popularity on Instagram as they are still reaching heights with it.

Soon after his IG debut under the username @thv, V broke a Guinness World Record and became the fastest person on the platform to reach one million followers. It did not take him much time to break another record for reaching 10 million followers. Now, as per Allkpop, the singer has become the fastest Instagrammer to reach 60 million followers. Well, the shocking part is that the K-Pop star reached the milestone only with his 81 posts in 515 days.

V’s Instagram profile is filed with some random pictures from his outings, his brand endorsement photoshoots, and his love for art. Another record that the singer has set straight is that all his posts have at least 10 million likes. Well, this is indeed uncommon.

Congratulations to V on reaching a new milestone.

