American actor Jeremy Renner is a popular star in Hollywood, who is known for playing the role of Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton, in Marvel Cinematic films, including “The Avengers” series. While he is a versatile actor, he has also faced his fair share of controversies.

Back in 2015, Jennifer Lawrence penned a hotly-discussed essay about the wage disparity in Hollywood. In the essay, the actress claimed to have been paid significantly less than her male co-stars in the movie “American Hustle.” So was her co-star Amy Adams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many actresses like Jessica Chastain, Rooney Mara, and Sienna Miller also said they’d been paid less than male co-stars too. Bradley Cooper, who starred in ‘American Hustle’ with Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams in 2013, was so taken aback by Lawrence’s essay that he wants to begin teaming up with his female co-stars to negotiate fair salaries together before committing to a film. However, Jeremy Renner has a different opinion about it.

Jeremy Renner, who also starred in ‘American Hustle,’ was asked if he would also be willing to negotiate alongside his female co-stars on future projects. As per Business Insider reports, Renner said, “That’s not my job. I don’t know contracts and money and all that sort of stuff.”

Reportedly he also was paid more than Adams and Lawrence for his role in the film, according to a Sony email leaked during the hack on the company. Renner went on to say, “I’m a performer, and I know human behaviour. When it comes to that sort of stuff, I let other people deal with that. I do what I’m good at, that’s what I focus on.”

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Sylvester Stallone’s Heart Started To Swell, Blood Pressure Went Up To 260 & He Almost Died After Getting ‘Pulverized’ By His Rocky IV Co-Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News