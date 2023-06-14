American actor Jeremy Renner is widely recognized for his talent and contributions to the entertainment industry. He is well known for playing the role of Hawkeye in Marvel Cinematic Universe films. But did you know he once called Scarlett Johansson’s character Black Widow a sl*t and was unapologetic about it?

It’s well known that Hawkeye and Black Widow get along well. She makes the decision in Avengers: Endgame to sacrifice her life in order to save his. She was once on the edge of having a “thing” with Captain America, despite being shown to be in a romantic relationship with Hulk at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jeremy Renner landed in trouble in 2015 when he made controversial comments about Scarlett Johansson’s character, Black Widow, during the Avengers: Age of Ultron press tour. Many criticised his remark as sexist. At that time, Chris Evans laughed at Renner’s remark and agreed with him.

After the massive backlash, both Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans ultimately had to issue a public apology for their statement. While the Captain America actor did not make any further statement over the controversial remark, Jeremy, on the other hand, refused to back down from his off-colour statement even after issuing an apology previously.

During his appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, the Avengers actor told the late-night host, “I got in a lot of internet trouble. Mind you, I was talking about a fictional character and fictional behaviour.” Renner also suggested that a male with the same romantic past as Black Widow should also be frowned upon too.

Jeremy Renner then added, “Conan, if you slept with four of the six Avengers, no matter how much fun you had, you’d be a sl*t.”

Beyond his controversial remarks, Jeremy Renner continues to be recognized for his talent and versatility as an actor.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Alan Rickman Was Told To “Get The Hell Out Of” Die Hard’s Sets Over A Major Disagreement, He Went Back To England Deciding To Chuck The Project

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News