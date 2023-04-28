Avengers: Endgame Completes Its 4th Anniversary - From Iron Man's Final Heart-Touching Goodbye To Captain America Reuniting With His Love, Relive These 6 Top Moments From The Film!

One of the most epic and heart-wrenching movies that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and the world) has ever seen was released four years ago: Avengers: Endgame. With its dynamic action-sequences, iconic dialogues, unexpected humour and emotional core, this movie became a pop culture phenomenon when it came out in April 2019. The world has been through much since then (read: the pandemic). Now, on its fourth anniversary, let’s look back at and relive the wonderfully satisfying finale to the MCU’s Phase 3, Avengers: Endgame. In case you’ve forgotten the finer details, here are six unforgettable moments from the film that are bound to jog your memory, and if not, you can always just watch it on Disney+ Hotstar!

Captain America and his one true love

Captain America’s love story with Peggy Carter is one for Marvel history. After being separated by the Captain’s 70 years spent under ice, it was heartwarming to see their romance come full circle when Steve Rogers travelled back in time and decided to stay and grow old with Peggy. That’s one good reason to watch Avengers: Endgame.

Scott and Cassie Lang’s Reunion

Speaking of reunions, the moment when Scott Lang, Ant-man, returns from the Quantum Realm after spending five years there is one for the books. He hugs his now-teenage daughter, Cassie, and it’s one of the most emotional bits of the entire film.

Avengers Assemble!

The scene where everyone comes back is an unforgettable one. All seems lost, and then portal after portal opens to reveal a hoard of superheroes and warriors, ready to take on the biggest villain of their time, Thanos. Then, Captain America says the famous line, Avengers Assemble and the fight is on.

Awesome A-Force Battle Scene

One of the pivotal scenes from the final fight against Thanos is when Captain Marvel acquires the Infinity Gauntlet. As she makes her way across the battlefield, every woman superhero on the field comes to her aid. It’s a moment of sheer awesomeness as the ‘A-force’ comes together to defend Captain Marvel.

Captain America is Worthy

One of the most satisfying parts of Avengers: Endgame is when Captain America lifts Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer, and uses it to give Thanos a well-deserved beatdown. This proves Captain America worthy of the hammer, something no one other than Thor and Odin has ever achieved in the MCU.

Tony Stark’s Final Goodbye

Tony Stark was one of the most loved characters in the MCU, and it was heartbreaking to know that his journey had ended. His funeral remains one of the most iconic scenes in the MCU, where every living hero attended his funeral and stood in silence out of respect for his achievements and his final sacrifice. And, of course, the moment he says “I love you 3000” to his daughter, Morgan, will forever be tattooed in our hearts as the most fitting goodbye Tony could give his daughter.

Are you watching Avengers: Endgame this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

