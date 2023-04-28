Elizabeth Olsen plays one of the strongest superheroes in the Marvel Universe. Despite joining the Avengers franchise later than the OG cast, she became an integral part of the clan. In fact, her fans are hoping to get a sequel to her show, WandaVision. But regardless of her popularity, the actress has confirmed that her future in MCU is unpredictable. She recently stated that she had not signed any new contracts with the studio.

It doesn’t come as a surprise, as Elizabeth once shared that she never expected Marvel to rope her in for as many projects as they did. In fact, the actress subtly hinted that she did not miss working with MCU as she needed a break from the superhero character. Scroll on to learn more.

Elizabeth Olsen starred in Avengers: Age Of Ultron for the first time as Wanda Maximoff. She reprised her role in the next two movies of the franchise and was surprised when the Marvel team kept calling her back. While talking about it to Empire once, she said, “I mean, I also didn’t sign a big contract with Marvel, so I continue to be surprised every time they use me. I wasn’t a title character, so you don’t do that same contract of multiple movies.”

Her character became quite popular among the fans, resulting in the Marvel Studio producing an entire series on her called WandaVision. Interestingly, the actress was hesitant to do it as she was the leading lady in it. “It was so terrifying because I got very comfortable taking up my little space, my little lane, in these ensemble films. The pressure of leading one only hit me when we were doing press for it, not when we were making it. It definitely feels different than how I started out,” Elizabeth Olsen added.

The actress had earlier revealed that she had not signed any new contracts with MCU as of now. She also revealed that the break was working in her favour as she wanted to try different characters.

“And do I miss it? I don’t miss it. I just did two years straight of it. I think the break’s been good for me. I need to build other characters. It’s important for me. I’m grateful for this show, Love & Death because it came at a great time — after playing Wanda for two years straight, and then I had to talk about it for another year. So it’s nice having something else to focus on and highlight,” Elizabeth said while talking to Variety recently.

Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen, is a crime series based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend with an axe.

