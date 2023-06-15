Keanu Reeves is one of the most renowned action stars in Hollywood. While he has made his mark by being part of a few of the biggest movie franchises, there are some of them in which the actor could not get the part. Among many franchises, the actor was once reportedly offered to get face-to-face with Dwayne Johnson in the Hobbs & Shaw.

The Fast and Furious family almost had the John Wick star as he came close to joining Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, & Charlize Theron starrer movie. There were many rumours that he’d show up in the spinoff, as longtime franchise producer Chris Morgan admitted that he’d talked to the actor about a potential role after trying to get him on board for years.

John Wick’s co-director David Leitch was at the helm of Hobbs & Shaw. During a conversation with THR, he revealed he was talking with Reeves throughout production about a role in Hobbs & Shaw, but ultimately it didn’t work out. The director wanted Keanu Reeves for a legitimate role and not just for a stunt-casting role.

Even Dwayne Johnson once revealed in a conversation with Screenrant that Keanu Reeves was originally in talks to play Eteon’s Director, but things didn’t work out. “Originally, Keanu was the goal. We were talking, and it just didn’t feel right creatively. …He and I talked, and I totally got it. And it wound up being the best thing, so now we leave that open for the future,” said The Rock.

While the John Wick star could not land the role, it was Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds who got to voice the part of Eteon’s Director. In the movie, everyone thought Idris Elba was the main villain, but by the end of the movie, it was a shocking revelation which left audiences stunned.

With all that, Dwayne The Rock Johnson has also announced that he will be reprising his role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious saga. Do you think Keanu Reeves would have been a better fit for the role in the Fast movies?

