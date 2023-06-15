Spider-Man is one of the most loved superhero franchises in Hollywood with multiple actors taking up the role, namely Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and now Tom Holland. Holland recently expressed his feelings about how he felt about carrying forward the legacy of Marvel’s web-slinging hero. The makers turned the theatre upside down when they utilised the concept of the multiverse and brought in three of the actors together in No Way Home, and it was a treat for the entire fandom.

Garfield’s first film in his solo franchise came out in 2012, and in that same year, MCU’s The Avengers was also released in the theatres, and the British actor expressed how bad he felt because he couldn’t be a part of it. On the other hand, Tom’s first appearance was in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, following which he got his own movie and presently, when MCU is going through a rough patch, his 2021 release received a lot of love and appreciation.

Andrew Garfield parted ways with the character after his 2014 movie The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Tom Holland took up the mantle and did an excellent job at that. Recently while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he opened up about not thinking how Garfield might have felt about him taking it up. He said, “That’s because of my naivete as a kid. I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him.”

Tom Holland continued, “If I’d made my second movie and it didn’t necessarily deliver in the way it should have done, and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back. Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I’d called him and just said, ‘You know I can’t turn down this opportunity.'” Luckily for him, he got the chance to work with not only Andrew Garfield but with Tobey Maguire as well in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he mentioned that they had created a brotherly bond and now have their group chat called ‘Spider-Boys’.

He added, “It was wonderful. Myself, Andrew, and Tobey — we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers. We have a great group chat, and we catch up every now and then. It’s called the Spider-Boys.” And they talk about Spider-Man stuff there.

