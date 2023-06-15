Vin Diesel, after leaving WWE, made it big in Hollywood with his iconic Fast & Furious franchise character Dominic Torretto. He further created a niche for himself and starred in the films like XXX, Saving Private Ryan, and The Pacifier. However, Vin became an overnight sensation after voicing Groot under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But did you know he almost lost his house while producing a movie? Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to know more.

In The Chronicles Of Riddick franchise, Diesel played the titular role and had almost lost his house in the making. The franchise comprises three feature films, Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick, and an animated short film, video games, and comics. For the unversed, even if it is not a successful box office franchise, it’s still one of the active ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vin Diesel played Richard B. Riddick, the anti-hero’s character. When the third instalment was released in 2013, the Fast X star admitted that he was on the verge of losing his house to The Hollywood Reporter. ‘Riddick’ faced a lack of budget as many studios had turned them down. Then, he had to gamble on his house to keep the production running. Diesel said, “I had to leverage my house. If we didn’t finish the film, I would be homeless.”

Later, the writer and director of the film David Twohy also claimed that they forced the crew to finish shooting within 47 days because of the lack of a budget. When asked why the sequel was made despite all the obstacles, the Fast X actor revealed that it was a fan’s request. Vin Diesel said, “Something about that comment made me think, bless their heart, and if I can do anything with this newfound success, if I could do anything at all, I could deliver on that wish. It’s a strange and unique sense of gratification, and it’s not like any film I’ve done in the last 10 years.”

For those who don’t know, The Chronicles of Riddick can be streamed on Netflix. Did you know about this incident? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Net Worth Of $620 Million [5000+ Crores INR] With Luxurious Mansions & All The Profits From His Box Office Shattering Makes Him The Scrooge McDuck Of Hollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News