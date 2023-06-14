We are exactly two days away from the release of The Flash, a movie that has been the talk of the two for years now, and we cannot even trace back the first time it hit the headlines. The movie that gives Ezra Miller their first standalone flick in the DCU, has been spoken about at length, and even after the filmmaker himself reveals all spoilers still has a whole lot of curiosity attached to it. But while we wait to hit that seat and jump timelines to welcome a whole platter of superheroes, the news of The Flash 2 has already been written and took us by storm.

For the unversed, The Flash is an event film at DCU that is set to reunite almost the entire universe with not only a couple of cameos but an entire league of them. There is Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton, both playing their versions of Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill and Nicholas Cage as Superman, and some more.

But while all of this excitement was still on, it was revealed that the script for The Flash 2 is already in place and is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. And now if the latest reports are anything to go by, the movie has a hope that it might get made. I. The revamped DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran if it matches to create the dent like Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. Read on to know.

As per the latest report in ComicBook, The Flash 2 can still be possible in the DCU if The Flash, which is releasing this week, manages to earn as much as The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson and was directed by Matt Reeves. The sequel to the unique iteration of Bruce Wayne is in the making as we speak. However, one has also to observe that all the controversies attached to Ezra Miller are making no difference for the studio which has refrained from reacting or acting on them.

Meanwhile, Andy Muschietti recently confirmed that if The Flash 2 happens, it has to be Ezra Miller who will be leading the movie. “If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Muschietti revealed. “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but with this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them.”

The Flash releases on the big screens on June 16, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

