It looks like Amber Heard is finally settling the controversial drama with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The two had been embroiled in multiple legal battles since their split in 2015. The $50 million Virginia trial that happened last year was won by the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor and ultimately settle for $1 million. The actress has paid up the sum and below are the all the details you need!

As most know, Amber was ordered to pay damages worth $10.35 million to her ex-husband. She was also awarded $2 million by the court after one of JD’s attorneys was allegedly found to have defamed her. After trying for appeal multiple times, Heard decided that she settled the case for $1 million and moved to Spain to live a peaceful life with her daughter Oonagh and girlfriend, Bianca Butti.

A source close to E! News has now informed that Johnny Depp has finally received the settlement sum by Amber Heard. It was paid by her insurance company. The actor has decided to divide the money equally into five charities.

Make a Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, an organization founded by Paul Newman; Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society, Red Feather and Amazonia Fund Alliance are the five charity organizations that will receive $200 million each. Johnny Depp was happy to settle with $1 million and move forward from the Amber Heard drama. He isn’t keeping a penny to himself but using it for the best possible causes.

Previously, Amber Heard had vowed to split her $7 million divorce settlement into two charities. She was later accused of not paying the total amount by JD and his team during the trial.

Johnny Depp and his team of attorneys, Camille Vasquez, Benjamin Chew and others have much to celebrate!

