The 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain will be remembered for a long time, not for the race but probably for the beginning of a love triangle between Shakira, Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton. Tom and Shakira were first papped, spending some quality time during the race. However, it seems the Colombian singer left the actor hanging in the middle as she was later spotted with Lewis Hamilton. The Internet is now convinced that this is turning into a messy love triangle. Scroll down to read more.

It was recently reported that Shakira and Lewis Hamilton seem to be keeping things fun and are having a gala time with each other. While it was earlier reported that Tom Cruise was nowhere in the picture, it now seems the actor’s ego is hurt after the rumours of Shakira and Lewis surfaced.

According to the publication The Mirror, Shakira has been spotted with F1 champ Lewis Hamilton on multiple occasions but Tom Cruise could also be a dating option for the crooner. While Shakira has been enjoying dinner dates with the racer, rumours are rife that the Hollywood star believed he had an “incredible chemistry” with Shakira. However, a source spilled the beans saying Tom has now seen his ego “dented” because of her romantic link to Lewis. Tom had even spread the word in his circle about how he will soon be dating Shakira. “It was a huge dent to Tom’s ego,” an insider spilled the beans” to another publication adding, “It stung all the more because he considers Lewis a buddy.”

A source had earlier shared, “She doesn’t want to embarrass or upset him, but there’s no attraction or romance on her part- she was just being friendly. She’s flattered but not interested.” Tom Cruise, on the other hand, is apparently mesmerized by Shakira.

Speaking of Shakira, the Grammy-winning songstress was recently seen on a boat together after the Miami Grand Prix before heading for a dinner date in Barcelona.

