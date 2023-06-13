Kanye West and his bizarre antics just don’t seem to stop as a day after the iconic rapper was slammed for his 46th birthday party celebrations, the attendees of his renowned Sunday Service made headlines for feasting on meat that were creepily laid out on autopsy-style tables. The attendees were also spotted wearing white handmaiden-like robes. Scroll down to know what else happened at Kanye West’s latest Sunday Service.

Kanye West has been constantly in the headlines and that too only for the wrong reasons. The Good Morning hitmaker was brutally slammed for having sushi served on naked women’s bodies at his 46th birthday party.

Speaking of the latest, as per a report in Page Six, the latest Sunday Service organised by Kanye West in Los Angeles over the weekend saw the attendees present in all-white robes that eerily looked similar to the TV show The Handmaid’s Tale. According to the publication, the guests and the choir members ate salmon and steak with their bare hands and the food was laid out on silver furniture resembling autopsy-style tables. Also, no utensils were spotted in sight at the Sunday Service. While the attendees enjoyed the feast, Kanye West was nowhere to be seen at the Sunday Service. It is assumed he might still be busy with his lavish birthday party. Apart from the meat, the feast also featured a side of watermelon and ice cream for dessert. Kanye, for the unversed, started the Sunday Service Choir in January 2019.

Take a look:

Nobody thinks this is strange? What’s next…matching sneakers too? He makes those . Kanye West's new Sunday Service shows attendees wear bizarre white hooded outfits as they eat salmon and steak with their HANDS off autopsy tables

https://t.co/igb91QiVEm pic.twitter.com/qwCiozLHxE — evie ღ 🌻 (@eviebauer727) June 13, 2023

The latest freakish pictures come after Kanye West kicked off his 46th birthday with a private party in Los Angeles. The late-night birthday bash saw his new wife Bianca Censori attending the party. Kanye’s eldest daughter, North also made it to the venue which did not go down well with the social media users.

Kanye West was mocked for having the food served on naked women’s bodies. This is apparently called nyotaimori and is practised in Japan.

