Tom Cruise is an action freak and nobody in the world does it better when it comes to performing deadly stunts and sequences. But being an action star isn’t an easy job as one has to witness some really horrific accidents that might even cost a life. One such deadly incident occurred during the shoot of Top Gun and below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, Top Gun was directed by Tony Scott and released in 1986. The film was a huge box office blockbuster and over the years, it attained a cult status among the audience. Tom’s portrayal of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell went on to become his one of the best performances in career. The magic was recreated when Top Gun: Maverick won hearts last year.

Getting back to the incident, there’s one scene in Top Gun where Tom Cruise’s on-screen best friend Goose (played by Anthony Edwards) dies and Tom carries his body with his parachute on in the middle of the ocean. Shockingly, Tom almost died due to this scene as his parachute started filling up with water, and he could have been right at the bottom of the ocean if not rescued.

Describing this incident, Tom Cruise’s co-star Barry Tub said, “Cruise came as close to dying as anybody on a set I’ve ever seen. Luckily one of the frogmen in the chopper saw his chute ballooning out. He jumped in and cut Cruise loose right before he sank. They would have never found him. He would have been at the bottom of the ocean,” as per New York Post.

