Tom Cruise delivered one of the biggest hits of the post-pandemic era in the form of Top Gun: Maverick. Initially, considering the goodwill of its predecessor, the film was expected to fare well at the box office, but the actual run turned out to be no short of terrific. In the latest development, the actioner has crossed $100 million at the Japan box office. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, the Top Gun sequel opened to highly positive reviews from all across the globe. It took off a flying start in theatres, and over time, it drew consistent footfalls. As a result, we got a blockbuster standing almost at $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. Now, the latest feat is that Top Gun 2 has become Tom Cruise’s no. 1 film in Japan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Deadline’s report, Top Gun: Maverick has amassed JPY 13.71B at the Japan box office, which equals $101.5 million. Interestingly, the film became Tom Cruise’s biggest hit in the market by surpassing his The Last Samurai on the 365th day of its release in theatres, i.e. 27th May. Japan is standing tall as the second biggest overseas market of the Top Gun sequel.

Currently, Top Gun: Maverick stands at a worldwide total of $1.496 billion. Out of it, the overseas collection stands at $776.9 million. The UK is the biggest market, with $103.5 million.

Let’s see if Tom Cruise repeats the magic with his much-awaited release, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Kate Beckinsale Reveals ‘Legend’ Keanu Reeves Saved Her From A Major Wardrobe Malfunction At 1993’s Cannes: “All The Poppers In The Crotch Popped…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News