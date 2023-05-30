Every 90s kid back in our country, India, would recognise Will Smith as the chaotically suave Agent J from Men In Black or Capt. Steven Hiller, the uber-cool U.S. Marine fighter pilot who helps fight against an alien invasion. But way before all of that, he has been the ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ for many, and if you’re wondering from where this popular 90s TV show got its name from, yep, you’ve guessed it right, it’s from the Willy Boy ‘Fresh Prince’ himself.

Let’s deep-dive into Will Smith Net Worth & his life to know where did he come from, what he conquered, and where did he lost track (hopefully for a while) in between.

Creating History… Since Forever

In the late 80s, Will Smith wasn’t the Oscar-Winning and Oscar-event-slapping actor we know him today as he was the rapper ‘Fresh Prince’ trying to explain to his parents what they don’t understand. Fresh Prince’s collaboration with his schoolmate and deejay Jeffrey Townes, known as ‘DJ Jazzy Jeff’ started in 1981, creating history by winning not any ‘routine’ Grammy Award but THE first Grammy ever presented in the rap performance category.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire… Before 18? Will Smith!

By the age when most of us today are trying to maintain some worthless streak on Snapchat, Will Smith was a Millionaire. He earned his first million before the age of 18, and the reason was his Chartbuster album ‘Rock The House’ which was released in 1987. Reaching the 83rd rank in Billboard Top 200, Will was about to witness a classic 360° reroute from Music to Movies in his professional career.

Being Famous & Broke At The Same Time

He worked hard to make money but didn’t make his money work harder for him. When you suddenly get too rich, you spend without thinking it could all stop one day. Buying luxurious hot-wheels, branded clothes, and s*xy bikes made Will Smith allegedly forget that he apparently would also have to pay taxes for them. At 21, Will reportedly neglected to pay $2.8 Million worth of taxes leading the IRS to take some nasty decisions.

Will once opened up about the same and said: “Being famous and broke is a sh*t combination because you’re still famous and people recognize you, but they recognize you while you’re sitting next to them on the bus,” on an edition of his YouTube series Storytime.

Won The World… Lost To Abhishek Bachchan (Of Delhi 6)

Yes, guys, the above title isn’t a clickbait because Will Smith once held a Guinness World Record, which was broken by none other than Abhishek Bachchan during the release of his film Delhi 6. The record was to hold the most number of public appearances (3) in the span of 12 hours for promoting a movie. Will Smith did it across England, covering Manchester, Birmingham, and London until our ‘Gurubhai’ Abhishek Bachchan beat him while promoting Delhi 6. Jr B didn’t only double the number of cities but added an extra to flaunt, covering seven cities in the same duration of 12 hours. Who got the groove now, Mr Smith?

From Rejecting Keanu Reeves’ Role In The Matrix To Earning A Historic $100 Million (US Domestic) For 8 Times Straight!

Yep, Will Smith made the grave mistake of turning down The Matrix only to be associated with the floppiest of the flops, Wild Wild West with Salma Hayek. But, he got back on his feet, delivering eight consecutive $100 Million superhits from 2002’s Men In Black II to 2008’s Hancock. That’s the peak Smith achieved commercially, only to unravel some critical performances post that.

Standing Tall (6 Feet 2 Inches) Since 13!

That’s a weird fact to know about the star you love, but Will has been of the exact same height (6’2) for almost four decades now. He achieved his optimum height at the age of 13, and now he’s 54; he’s still the same.

Showering Awards

Smith has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards and has won four Grammy Awards.

The Bustling Billionaire Of The Box Office!

With over 30 films, Will Smith has given the Hollywood box office a magnanimous collection of over $6.5 Billion in the course of 30 years of his professional lifespan.

Will Smith’s Notable Salaries:

As per Celebrity Net Worth, below are the notable salaries Will earned from his movies:

Bad Boys: $2 million

Independence Day: $5 million

Men In Black: $5 million

Enemy of the State: $14 million

Wild Wild West: $7 million

The Legend of Bagger Vance: $10 million

Ali: $20 million

Men In Black 2: $20 million plus 10% of gross

plus 10% of gross Bad Boys 2: $20 million + 20% of gross

+ 20% of gross I, Robot: $28 million

Shark Tale: $15 million

Hitch: $20 million

Pursuit of Happyness: $10 million + 20% of gross

+ 20% of gross I Am Legend: $25 million

Hancock: $20 million + 20% of gross

+ 20% of gross Bright: $20 million

Bright 2: $35 million

King Richard: $60 million

Emancipation: $35 million

Will Smith Net Worth Over The Last 5 Years:

Net Worth in 2023: $375 Million

Net Worth in 2022: $350 Million

Net Worth in 2021: $300 Million

Net Worth in 2020: $265 Million

Net Worth in 2019: $245 Million

In 2023, according to multiple reports, he stands at a grand total of $375 Million, which is over 1.5 times of his Net Worth ($245 Million) in 2019. There’s definitely an increase owing to the various number of investments Will Smith has made to make his money work harder for him finally.

Will Smith Net Worth: Investments

From investing in tech companies like BioBeats, a digital health and wellness platform, and Julep, a beauty products company, to having a portfolio worth $125 Million in Real Estate, Will is trying to keep multiple sources of income to maintain the wealth he has created with his utmost hard work.

Will Smith Net Worth: Real Estate

He has invested in properties in California, Hawaii, and Wyoming, among other locations, and some of them are with his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Below is the list of his properties as per SK Pop:

Calabasas Mansion

The Smiths spent $42 million on a lavish 25,000-square-foot estate in Calabasas, California.

Hawaiian Home

A $13.5 million oceanfront home in Kauai also belongs to Will Smith. The property is stunning and has a view of the sea.

New York City Condo

Will splurged $20 million on a roomy Soho pad in the Big Apple (New York). The property is a slice of luxury in the trendy neighborhood.

Santa Monica House

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, shelled out $7.5 million for a property in Santa Monica, California. The property is a gem in the sunny city.

Hidden Hills Home

In 2011, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith snagged this Hidden Hills mansion for $20 million. The estate is a dream in the secluded area.

Woodland Hills Mansion

Will once owned this 25,000-square-foot palace in Woodland Hills, California. He bought the property for $3.5 million and flipped it for $6.6 million.

The Pinkett Smith Family Compound

Nestled in the hills of Malibu, a 100-acre paradise is the dream home of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who splurged $20 million on this beauty in 2020. Imagine waking up to the sound of birds and the breeze of the Ocean, surrounded by nature and luxury. This is where Hollywood royalty lives.

Philadelphia Mansion

Before he became the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith grew up in a cosy home in Wynnefield, Philadelphia. This charming house, where he spent his early years, is now valued at $2.5 million. It’s a testament to how far he has come from his humble beginnings.

Will Smith Social Media Stats (At The Time Of Writing):

Instagram: 62.7M Followers

Facebook: 113M Followers

YouTube: 9.81M Followers

Will Smith Famous Quotes:

“Too many people spend money they haven’t earned, to buy things they don’t want, to impress people they don’t like.”

“Throughout life people will make you mad, disrespect you and treat you bad. Let God deal with the things they do, cause hate in your heart will consume you too.”

“You can cry, ain’t no shame in it.”

“If it was something that I really committed myself to, I don’t think there’s anything that could stop me from becoming President of the United States.”

“My skin is hard when it comes to my music. But with my movies, I’m still a virgin in many ways. I’m not used to being shot down for no reason.”

