This year is one of the trickiest for Will Smith who had an equal amount of good and bad publicity involved. The actor took home the first Oscar of his life for a film that was as amazing as his calibre (King Richards). He also stormed the stage for slapping Chris Rock for a comment he made about Jada Pinkett Smith. This triggered a controversy and the move had a very drastic effect on his personal and professional life. While everyone has been waiting for his bounce-back moment, seems like it is here.

If you are somehow unaware, Chris on the Oscar stage took a dig at Jada’s alopecia condition. This left Smith angry who went on stage and slapped Rock. The row led to the Academy taking strict action and setting up an inquiry. As a result, Will has been banned from anything to do with Oscars for a decade. The Academy didn’t revoke his award though.

Ever since Will Smith has not been in the public eye and fans have been waiting for the actor to make a comeback. It looks like he has found the project and it is none other than the much speculated and rumoured sequel of his 2007 classic movie I Am Legend. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a We Got This Covered report, Will Smith is all set to reprise his iconic part Dr Robert Neville in a sequel to the 2007 classic I Am Legend. There are no confirmations on the same yet, but the source says the star is planning to make a comeback post the Oscar row with this movie. The source also claims that Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matherson novel for the first, will also be returning for the sequel.

Revealing that no script has been locked for Will Smith’s I Am Legend sequel as of yet, the source said, “The script is being written mentioning his character and as of yet, Will remains attached to the project. The concept is still to be signed off by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is off the project.”

The source added, “Obviously he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while the development continues. The reality is that Will will make a comeback at some point and it will be simply down to which studio will be the one to take a chance on him.”

Meanwhile, the source has also spoke about how the negative buzz around Will Smith is finally subsiding due to the other controversies including that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

