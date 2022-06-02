Jada Pinkett Smith has finally broken her silence on the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars slap incident. It has been a little over two months since the Oscars 2022 happened. Many talented stars bagged the highest accolade one can get, but the memory that etched into everyone’s heart was the slapping incident.

Since then, a lot has happened with the Smith family. Will, after being condemned for his actions and losing some roles, travelled to India and also went into therapy. On the other hand, Chris went on with his stand-up shows, and though he never spoke about the slap directly, the comedian brushed around it a few times.

Previously, reports had come in stating that Jada Pinkett Smith wished Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock and later had revealed her family was in deep healing. After that, even she barely spoke about the incident until now. In one of her latest Red Table Talks, Pinkett Smith focused on her hair-loss condition and talked about the slap.

“Now, about Oscars night: My deepest hope is that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile,” Jada Pinkett Smith noted as she spoke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. “With the state of the world today, we need them both—and we all actually need one another more than ever,” she continued.

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together,” Jada ended. From what it is understood through her comment is that Will and Chris still haven’t talked about it.

Though Will Smith made a public apology towards Chris Rock, it seems like the two haven’t talked about it in person. Hopefully, the two reconcile, as Jada Pinkett Smith says, and this matter is put to rest.

