Amber Heard plans to appeal the verdict made in the Johnny Depp defamation case. After more than a month and a half, the final judgment for the Depp v Heard case is out. The jury spent around 13 hours deliberating and chose in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

After filing for divorce from JD in 2016, Amber also made claims of being abused by the actor. She got a restraining order against Depp as well. Then followed the 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. Though the Aquaman star never mentioned his name, Johnny said that it was implied.

Johnny Depp had filed the $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard as her claims led to the actor losing his big roles and reputation. The trial started on 11 April and ended on 27 May. Now that the verdict is out and it is in favour of the Fantastic Beasts star, fans across the globe are celebrating this news.

However, Amber Heard has expressed her disappointment over it, and now she plans to appeal the verdict in her ex-husband’s defamation suit against her, according to Entertainment Weekly. The verdict states that the Aquaman star acted with ‘actual malice’ while making the claims of being abused by Johnny Depp, whether they are true or false.

JD was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, and Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to Virginia’s statutory cap of $350,000. This is substantially less than $50 million. While Amber was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Besides her making an appeal to the notion, no other detail about it has been out yet. If that happens, then it seems like the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard legal battle isn’t over yet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

