Sofia Vergara knows how to turn the temperature up every time she posts a photo in a swimsuit. Vergara is a talented actress and a model, famous for her role as Gloria in the sitcom Modern Family. She has been a part of several other American television shows and was once the highest-paid TV actress.

Besides her acting career, she is happily married to the Magic Mike XXL actor Joe Manganiello. She also has a kid, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, from her first marriage. Every now and then, Sofia posts sultry photos in swimsuits on Instagram and slays the look each time!

Just today, Sofia Vergara posted a photo of her in a one-piece swimsuit. It was a zebra-striped, strapless swimwear that showed off her curves. The actress kept the look minimal and wore large gold metallic hoops and contrasting red-framed Foster Grant sunglasses. She had her hair tied up in a neat pony while she posed standing in a swimming pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Another one of Sofia Vergara’s pool wears looks that we adore is the one in the pink bikini. The actress posted a mirror selfie donning a simple two-wear swimsuit. It’s a simple, front-tying bikini. But what stole all the attention was her blue hair. In the caption, she tagged the singer Karol G as the inspiration for the hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

The next look is what we have already talked about because we love it that much! The Chef actress donned a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print bathing suit ensemble that showed off her plunging cleavage. With the backless suit, she wore huge round black sunglasses with her hair let down. This totally screams summer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Last but not the least swimsuit look of Sofia Vergara that had our attention is a throwback look from her fashion modeling days in the 90s. The Colombian native wore a two-piece gold metallic bathing suit. Her blonde hair and glowing body shone brighter than the sun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

