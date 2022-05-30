Nora Fatehi has created a league of her own in the last few years not just through her sizzling item numbers but also with her exceptional fashion game. Being a judge on several reality shows, she is often spotted donning dazzling evening gowns, some of which even go viral across social media platforms within minutes.

If you are a fan of Nora, you are probably already aware of the massive fan following she enjoys on social networking sites. If you are unversed, let me tell you, she has a whopping 40.2 million Insta followers and is also a pap favourite for the same reason.

Today, we bring to you Nora Fatehi’s five evening gown looks that instantly left us smitten for, well, very obvious reasons.

1. The Jessica Rabbit vibe

This is one of Nora Fatehi’s most recent looks. She opted for a well-fitting royal blue velvet gown here which was topped up with almost shoulder-length matching gloves. The thigh-high slit and contrasting silver stone bracelets, rings, and neckpiece, effortlessly stood out. She also kept her footwear silver with short heels and decided to tie her hair up with soft beach waves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

2. Rocking the fishtail gown

This is undeniably one of Nora Fatehi’s most famous gowns looks and she totally served with this one. The blue fit had a deep V neckline and was given a unique effect with chain sleeves and a flowing fishtail skirt pattern. She let the strappy sleeved gown speak for itself by keeping the accessories to the bare minimum. Her hair was styled with prominent curls and makeup was kept mostly brown-dominant with light eye makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

3. The Hollywood jazz effect

If anyone could pull this outfit off, it was Nora Fatehi and she did just that. The figure-hugging dress was studded with beads and had a sleek cut-out around the waistline. The gown also had a well-covering neckline with full sleeves and a shimmery belt which added to the jazz effect. She kept her lipstick contrasting in this ensemble adding a dash of red to an otherwise monotonous outfit. Her light eye makeup and open hair cannot be missed either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

4. It’s all shimmery

This evening gown is not an easy one to carry mainly because of its different cut-out pattern. It has cuts on both sides of the waistline and also around the shoulders with a long tail skirt pattern. The full-sleeved dress had a turtle neckline and a dazzling texture which was styled with well-set sleek hair and matching short earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

5. The classic red winner

Nora Fatehi does not shy away from experimenting but one has to accept the fact that she adds elegance to even the most basic outfits. Her hourglass figure stands out the best in a body-hugging gown and that is exactly what she went for here. The thigh-high slit and strapless pattern that shows off her delicate shoulders clearly took the cake here. The thin choker-style chain and mismatched Champagne stilettos were the perfect way to style this classic gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

