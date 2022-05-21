Sabyasachi, a decade ago not a lot of people knew his name. Um, not for me though. I was very young and in school when I started watching ‘Band Baaja Bride’ where he would give bespoke lehengas to the brides and talk about makeover stories. It was love at first sight for me. The best thing that I love about his couture is that it’s very authentic and is rooted to our decades old culture. Before the designer started designing exclusive lehengas for Bollywood divas, he was still a huge name in the fashion industry and now representing Cannes through Deepika Padukone globally is nothing short of an inspiration.

For the designer, more than his brand and annual turnover, it was his love for the art that got him fame. There are plenty of designers in the market who are huge in terms of market capital but lack when it comes to art and designs. And little did I know, Sabya started his brand with a capital of 12K. Yes, you read it right.

It is often your love for the craft that takes you places in the fashion business which is rapidly changing overnight. It was because of Sabyasachi’s hard work and sheer determination that is now finally paying off.

He’s best friends with Rani Mukerji in the Bollywood industry but it was Anushka Sharma who changed the game for Sabyasachi in the Indian fashion scenario. Ever since Anushka and Virat Kohli wore his couture for their wedding, he became a maestro and suddenly everyone wanted to be a ‘Sabya Bride’.

Later, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra wore his lehengas on their wedding day and the rest is history. But have you ever thought about what makes Sabyasachi stand out globally even though his fashion pieces are priced at a good amount? It’s the Indian pride that his couture screams from afar.

It’s only Sabya bling which looks classy, chic and not tacky. Isn’t it? At least to me. Call me biased but I’ve and will always be a fangirl of his work.

Now, Deepika Padukone wore two beautiful outfits from the designer at the Cannes 2022 and if I may, she literally nailed the red carpet with both her extraordinary attires and I was so mesmerised by it that I couldn’t see no one else besides her on the red carpet.

Let’s decode both the looks below:

I was never a fan of green colour until I saw Sabyasachi’s classic signature green colour. His signature is a bottle green colour whereas what DP wore at the Cannes 2022 was more pastely green with a beige tone shirt.

The Tamasha actress wore a Mysore silk shirt with a base colour of beige with green floral prints on it. She paired her shirt with smart pleated baggy trousers in green colour and styled it with a signature Sabya Bengal trophy belt. She kept her tresses tied with a matching silk scarf hair band and styled it with a pair of diamond earrings and a Maharani necklace from the designer’s jewellery collection and a watch. To add more drama to her entire look, she wore blingy golden pumps with her chic look and donned her signature nude glam makeup.

Are you even a Sabya muse if you don’t walk the red carpet in a saree? Duh. Deepika Padukone wore a striped sequined saree by the designer in golden and black colours. The blouse of the saree had a sweetheart neckline and donned an ultra glamorous retro makeup look to go with her desi attire.

The Tamasha actress wore a beaded headband and statement earrings with her ethnic attire with bold dramatic kohl eyes called ‘Fox Eyes’. She finished her look with black glittery heels and pulled off a messy bun to go with her saree look.

Now adding to the list, Aditi Rao Hydari also wore a Sabyasachi saree at the Cannes 2022 red-carpet and is winning hearts on social media across the globe. Take a look at it below:

The actress wore a hand-dyed and embroidered organza saree in ivory colour. The colour in itself is so empowering that you would be mesmerised by her entire look. She paired her saree with a matching plunging neckline blouse with full-sleeves.

Aditi accessorised her look with an emerald choker from the designer’s Bengal Royale Jewellery Collection. For makeup, the beauty went for a subtle glam with bold eyebrows, red lips, a neat bun and a bindi on her forehead. We are head to toe in love with all the Sabya looks that got featured at Cannes 2022.

This year at Cannes is when Sabya rewrote history along with Deepika Padukone & Aditi Rao Hydari, marking India on a global map with his fashion pieces.

