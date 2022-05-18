It’s Day 2 of Cannes and Deepika Padukone isn’t disappointing us with her fashion sense and style. After opting for a green-grey shirt and green pants as her first look and a sequined black-and-yellow saree as the second on Day 1, she has now shared her latest looks.

While her yesterday’s look was chic, the Padmaavat actress has now channelled her inner lady boss persona in an all-black ensemble. Scroll down to check it out and even read what a few fans have to say about it.

Deepika Padukone’s first look for Day 2 of this year’s Cannes Film Festival was as formal as it was fashionable and in Vogue. The Cannes 2022 jury member’s daytime look consisted of a black pleated shirt in full sleeves with sleek black pants. While the look was all-black and created by ArdAzAei, the Cocktail actress knew exactly how to add a splash of colour with her accessories and makeup.

She styled the pleated business suit – that gives off boss lady vibes, with a white gold, onyx diamonds Panther necklace set with emerald for eyes. As visible in the picture she shared of posing by sea, Deepika Padukone opted for a carfree, messy hairdo, light eye-pleasing makeup and bold red lipstick for her hair and makeup.

Commenting on Deepika Padukone’s Cannes 2022 Day 2 look, one netizen wrote, “The allure of Black! ✨ #DeepikaPadukone’s Day 2 look at the #Cannes2022 Film Festival has been served and it’s simply divine to say the least.” Another wrote, “Breathtakingly beautiful ! 😍” Other comments on this look of DP included her fans using heart and fire emojis, calling her ‘slayer,’ ‘queen’ and lots more.

From 1-10, let us know how much you will rate Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Day 2 in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the film festival taking place in the French Riviera.

