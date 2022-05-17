Deepika Padukone is making us proud once more at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The only difference this year is that the Padmaavat actress is gracing the film festival in the French Riviera not as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal but as a member of the jury.

As the festival kicks off today, Tuesday, May 17, the Bollywood diva took to her Instagram stories and shared images from her first day there. And we have to say, DP’s Day 1 look is on point and screams style, elegance and comfort all in one.

Taking to her Instagram stories around an hour ago, Deepika Padukone shared three pics of herself strolling and posing along the beach. Dressed in a collared printed grey-green shirt that has buttons near the wrist, the actress paired it with matching green pants. After scrolling through Instagram, we have got to know the man behind this complimenting look is none other than designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Sabyasachi’s Instagram page shed more light on what Deepika Padukone complimented her look with and we couldn’t be happier. The Piku actress paired her green pants and complimenting printed blouse with a stunning red, pink and white neckpiece from Sabyasachi’s Topic Of Calcutta Collection. The piece as per the designer’s post is The Lucknow Rose Necklace.’ To add a little brown to the look, Deepika included a brown Bengal Trophy Belt by the same designer.

With her hair tied in a messy bun – that had the tiny strand that escaped enjoying the breeze, the actress also accessorized her hair with a scarf of the same material as her blouse. She kept her makeup minimal with brown lips and a think winged eyeliner.

Commenting on Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Day 1 look, one netizen tweeted “DEEPIKA QUEEN PADUKONE.” Another, agreeing with the title bestowed on the Bollywood beauty, wrote, “We call her Queen of bollywood for a reason😎” Commenting on Instagram, one user wrote, “Looks like Hollywood actress 😍😍 I mean so hot, glamourous and classy at the same time” Another wrote, “Tell her to change her name to deepika queen padukone”

We are all creative peope. I don't think any of us have the capacity to judge or criticise- #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/u2XjdyBuOm — Athulya (@athulyanambiar) May 17, 2022

How much do you rate Deepika Padukone’s Cannes’ look from 1 to 10? Let us know in the comments.

