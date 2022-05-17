Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to step into the shoes of a superhero in her upcoming film Nikamma. The trailer of the film was launched today, 17 May and the makers had also held a launch event for it. However, apart from the trailer, the actress is now being trolled for her outfit.

For the unversed, the upcoming film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia and the Sabbir Khan directorial is set to release on 17th June 2022.

Now, coming back to the topic of Nikamma‘s trailer launch, Shilpa Shetty’s outfit for it is being trolled by the netizens on social media, as they found it very vague. For the trailer launch, Shetty went for an Indo-western look.

For the trailer launch of Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty donned a navy blue saree with a blood-red corset blouse paired and a turmeric yellow coat. While many of her fans are loving the actress’ funky fashion choices, other netizens are trolling the actress for her poor choice of dressing for an event. Taking it to the comment section

One netizen commented, “Sasti Poonam panday🔥🔥❤️❤️ “

“Wao saree ka kabaadaaa krwana ho to Shilpa Shetty se kr walo”, another one commented.

A third one trolled, “Itna sara pehen k bhi jism dikh raha hai aunty designer change karo “

Another user also said, “Outfit – inspired from urfi “

One troll went on to say, “Low budget wonder women “

Meanwhile, a few days ago the actress had taken it to her Instagram handle to share that she would be taking a break from social media and would return after finding a new avatar. A few days later she surprised her fans by uploading a pic of her character, Avni from Nikamma. Before this film, the actress was seen starring in Priyadarshini’s Hungama 2.

Are you excited to see Shilpa Shetty as a superhero in her upcoming film Nikamma? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below?

