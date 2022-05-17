As Cannes 2022 kicks off today, Tuesday, May 17, many well-known personalities from across the globe have already reached the French Riviera. While Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Hina Khan and more will walk the red carpet, I wondered which other Bollywood actresses can leave a lasting impression if they go there too.

Have you ever wondered the same? Well, if our thinking is on the same wavelength then I am sure you will agree with my 5 picks of Bollywood beauties – who have never been to the Cannes Film Festival but are sure to totally rock it.

From stars like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani to Sara Ali Khan and more, scroll below to see which 5 actresses I have chosen. And let me tell you they are divas who can slay not one style but a mix of Indian and Western, which can keep us guessing what their Cannes red carpet looks could be.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has proved her mantel as a talented actress with films likeGangubai Kathiawadi, Udta Punjab, Highway and more. While her acting is praiseworthy, her fashion sense never fails to impress us and leave an impression. Be it walking award red carpets in gowns featuring thigh-high slits or barring one shoulder bare as she struts the walkways with elegance – Alia knows her worth and never fails to show it.

Not just that, Alia Bhatt also has it in her to carry off unconventional looks such as this white thigh-length blazer jacket with a full-length pleated skirt. With the way she knows how to carry herself in different types of ensembles, we are sure she will not only slay but set the Cannes red carpet on fire if she ever walks it.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Another Bollywood diva – of Sri Lankan origin though, who is sure to make the Hindi entertainment world proud with her fashion game at the Cannes Film Festival is Jacqueline Fernandez. Sarees – both Indian and Sri Lankan, gowns, dress or anything else, Ms Fernandez knows how to hold herself in them and always hit the bull’s eye.

With her beauty and fashion sense, she will make a great addition to the list of Bollywood beauties who have walked the Cannes red carpet like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor (we are going to miss her this year at the French Riviera).

Kiara Advani

While Kiara Advani is currently busy promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, we would say we wish she was invited to Cannes 2022. Why? Cause she has the poise and demeanour to conduct herself in different fashion styles and slay the red carpet like big Bollywood and Hollywood names who have done so in the past.

While high slit, body-fitting dresses seem to be her style, we bet she has it in her to slay the red carpet in ball gowns with details in ruffles, nets, feathers and more. Do you think she can do it?

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon slays whenever she walks a red carpet and there is no denying that. Given the way she carries herself, we are sure she will be a good addition to the list of Bollywood divas to walk the Cannes red carpet. Agree or not?

Sara Ali Khan

Like Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone did in the past, we are sure even Sara Ali Khan can slay the Cannes red carpet if she debuts on it in desi style. The Nawabi bitiya’s Instagram handle is filled with her slaying one Indian look after another and we are sure she will do the same at the film festival held at the French Riviera.

While desi looks are definitely her forte, the young, Gen-Z actress also slays in western style. So her walking the Cannes red carpet in a gown with a huge trail is not something I am striking of any time soon.

Do you agree with my pick and wish to see either Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon or Sara Ali Khan walking the red carpet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

