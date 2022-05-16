Hina Khan is gorgeous and manages to win our hearts with her fashion sense almost every time she shares pictures on social media. The actress has done so once again with a photo dump from the closing day ceremony of the UK Asian Film Festival.

The Hacked actress donned a beautiful Indo-Western ivory white creation for the event has it scream class, elegance and beauty. Don’t believe us? Then scroll down and have a look at it.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Hina Khan shared a series of pictures from the streets of London. While in some she can be seen posing along with the building and grills, another shows her crossing the streets. She captioned it, “Throwing some glitter and sass on the streets of London! #UKAFF2022 closing ceremony.”

For the closing day ceremony of the UK Asian Film Festival, Hina Khan slew and won hearts in a Tarun Tahiliani creation that consisted of a sheer/semi-sheer strapless plunging sweetheart neckline corset with ivory embellishments along the top and ribs of the corsets. She paired the corset with a dhoti-type silk pleated skirt in the same hue, also by Tarun.

While the ensemble itself is showstopper material, the actress pairing it with emerald jewellery and a simple, elegant look take it notches higher. Hina kept her jewellery to a minimum by only accessorizing with emerald dangler earrings and two rings – one emerald and the other silver, on her right hand and another on her left. While she opted for a messy bun/pony hairdo, her makeup consisted of simple dewy makeup and nude lips.

Hina Khan completed the look with a full-sleeved oversized white drape that was adorned in white stone and golden Resham thread embellishments. Lovely isn’t it!

At the UK Asian Film Festival, Hina Khan was bestowed the Trailblazer of the Year award. Sharing pictures of her receiving the trophy and posing with it on the red carpet, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor captioned it, “Trailblazer of the Year for our film #Lines.. #DareToDream #LondonLogues Appreciations and deepest respect for @ukasianfilmfestival and I thank everyone for bestowing this international award and so much love and honour🙏❤️ Congratulations #TeamLines @hirosfbf”

From 1-10, how much would you rate Hina Khan’s look? Let us know in the comments. PS: Gets ready to see some more amazing fashionable looks of Hina as the beauty is now headed to Cannes 2022.

