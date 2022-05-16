Katrina Kaif is without a doubt one of the most beautiful actresses to be part of the Bollywood industry at moment. From sharing screen space with the A-list actor of Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more to launching her own makeup line, Katrina has made her presence felt everywhere.

But did you know she also suffered when it came to being paid equally for films she starred in? In a 2015 conversation, the actress was asked about the pay disparity in Bollywood and acknowledged that she has received less when compared to the male leads. Read on to know all she said.

During a past conversation with IANS, Katrina Kaif opened up about facing the pay disparity in Bollywood. The ‘Bang Bang’ actress said, “An actor, male or female needs to be paid according to the budget, structure and the set up of the film. If you are paying (a lot to) an actor who is going to give you a 90 per cent guarantee of recovering say Rs. 150 crore, I can understand that as a producer, why they are paying them that much.”

While she stands by makers paying certain actors huge amounts of money because they have proven their mettle in recovering the money with their ‘X’ factor, she said it’s not the case for female-driven films. Katrina Kaif said, “We have yet to see enough films that have guaranteed the producer that ‘x’ amount of money can be paid upfront to the actress.”

The ‘Tiger’ actress, in that conversation, also suggested it would be best if an actress decides on a fee and then has a contract with a clause that states, “if the film makes ‘x’ amount, then pay me ‘y’ amount. If the film crosses Rs.100 crore, then you pay me Rs.20 crore… You clearly state all these things in the contract, so that the actor and the producer, both are safe.”

