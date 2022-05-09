Katrina Kaif is currently on a vacation with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal and shared lovely pictures with him on her Instagram handle enjoying pancakes at a restaurant. Their PDA is often the talk of the two and netizens go gaga over their chemistry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Katrina shared a picture of Aamir Khan smoking a pipe and captioned it as ‘Thug Life’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Aamir and Katrina did ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ together which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Released in 2018, the film was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and didn’t perform well at the box office. Now, Aamir has also been struggling with his smoking addiction and has spoken about it a few times already.

Advertisement

Sharing Aamir Khan’s picture on Instagram, Katrina Kaif captioned it, “#thuglife 😎”. In the picture, the actor can be seen smoking a pipe and posing for the camera. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Aamir Khan once opened up on his new habit of smoking pipes in an interview with Mid-Day and said, “One of my friends said that if I wanted to smoke, I should smoke a pipe. I liked it so much that I can’t go back to a cigarette now. I tried one sometime back, but the moment I took a puff, I found the taste horrible.” He reportedly travelled from Italy to Lake Como to buy a dozer of pipes for himself.

He also spoke about his smoking addiction and said, “I quit smoking for two three years when I was training for Dhoom 3 (2013). But then, I went back to it again. I tend to smoke more when my movie releases. Kiran [Rao, wife] would be affected by the cigarette smoke, but she isn’t averse to the pipe. I even tried my hand at cigars, but did not find the experience satisfying.”

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif sharing Aamir Khan’s ‘Thug Life’ picture on her Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: KRK Shares Deepika Padukone’s Monokini Look & Mocks Ranveer Singh: “When Your Husband Runs Away With Your Skirt”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube