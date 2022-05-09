KRK is derogatory with his tweets and one can love him, or hate him but not ignore him. He’s previously taken digs at Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Karan Johar amongst others. And his latest target seems to be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as he mocks their fashion choices. Scroll below for all the details!

This isn’t the first time that Kamaal R Khan has targeted Ranveer Singh. He’s previously made comments on Jayeshbhai Jordaar and made some cheap remarks on the lead actor. One of his tweet read, “Survey result – 61 percent of people don’t want to see Jayeshbhai vigorous because some people hate double dholki Ranveer Singh and some don’t like Bollywood. Meaning that people are not ready to watch this film, even if it is good. Means this is a sure shot disaster.”

In the latest tweet, KRK shared a collage which witnessed Deepika Padukone in a shimmery monokini on one side. She looked super s*xy as she posed against the cameras in the photo-op. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh could be seen donning a traditional blazer and paired it up with a long skirt. It looked like the actor donned the attire for a promotional event.

“This happens, when your husband runs away with your skirt,” KRK captioned his post on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Check it out below:

This happens, when your husband runs away with your skirt. pic.twitter.com/lUeNVsKqOQ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2022

Kamaal had also shared a video review of why Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a flop even before its theatrical release.

Meanwhile, KRK has also been targeting Bollywood films over its South remakes. “Bollywood can’t save Bollywood till the end of 2022. But Bollywood ppl still have time for 2023 n onwards. So I request Bollywood people to stop coping films. Pls do films on original stories only if you really want to save your Bollywood. It’s your duty to save your own house,” he had tweeted.

