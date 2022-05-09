Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar have recently been at the receiving end of hate over their endorsements. All of the aforementioned names have promoted a Guthka selling brand and that doesn’t go very well with the audience. Joining the list now is Alia Bhatt who doesn’t eat anything sweet but promotes sugar brands.

Advertisement

It all began when a netizen shared a video of Alia refusing to drink a cup of coffee when she learnt it has sugar. The incident took place on The Kapil Sharma Show sets when the actress had come to promote Kalank alongside co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Advertisement

Twitter is going berserk after glimpses of her brand promotions including Frooti, Dark Fantasy, Perk, Cornetto surfaced on the social media platform. It is indeed unexpected for the actress to promote all the sugar-containing products after saying that it is unhealthy.

A post is creating a lot of noise that shows the ‘Bollywood icon’ Alia Bhatt saying she won’t eat unhealthy sugar during The Kapil Sharma Show vs all the times she promoted sugar brands. “Will promote unhealthy sugar products for money,” read the caption of the second video.

Reacting to the same, a user commented, “After a successful campaign of promoting Healthy Ghutka by Ghutka Kumar, here’s comes another one, we present you healthy sugar by none other than our own Sugar Bhatt.”

Another wrote, “Kaun hai jo in bullywoodiyon se morality expect karta hai…. all they see is money…They will sell themselves for money..”

A troll joked, “Poor thing, she doesn’t know that soft drinks have sugar in it. She thought they were protein shakes.”

“इनका क्या है, life is full of hypocrisy. Just caught practicing it on Tv,” commented another.

A comment read, “@aliaa08 paisa ke liye saala kuch bhi karega, that’s the motto for all bollywoodiyas.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor’s Fitness Secret Revealed: From Strict Vegetarian Diet To Gruelling 2 Hours Of Gym Workout, Kabir Singh Star Is A Disciplined Fitness Freak!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube