Over the years, Andaz Apna Apna has gained the cult status as the new generation has loved watching the hilarious banters between the characters. Meanwhile, we came across an old interview of Salman Khan where he spoke about his relationship with his co-star Aamir Khan. He even revealed he deliberately tried delaying the comedy film by giving a number of excuses. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

Released in the year 1994, the film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Apart from the two Khan, the movie also features, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role) and Shakti Kapoor in key roles.

Back in the day, Salman Khan was on a promotional spree for Andaz Apna Apna, in an interview with ITMB media, the actor praised Aamir Khan. He also went on to reveal how he tried to break the continuity of the film just 6 months before the film’s release date.

Praising Aamir Khan’s performance in Andaz Apna Apna, Salman Khan said, “Aamir is damn funny in the film. He’s a talkative character and got all the funny lines. He’s done his role so well. I play a dumb.”

Later he spoke about how he tried delaying the film with his excuses, the superstar shared, “The film is coming out in six months. I’m desperately trying to delay the film. I’m not giving them dates and harassing them with my broken leg, I’ve cut my hair short. So the continuity is gone.”

Meanwhile, there were rumours about the tiff between Aamir Khan and Salman Khan while shooting Andaz Apna Apna. However, in 2019 with Rajeev Masand, film director Rajkumar Santoshi clarified the reports saying, “There were a lot of rumours that Aamir and Salman were not getting along with each other. But the fact was not that. They were very good on the set. On the contrary, they were helping each other a lot. Though we read new reports about a fallout. So many times, after saying their ‘Aila-Uima’ they used to laugh so much they would leave the shot. Like the bomb and bouquet sequence. That’s the kind of friendship they had.”

