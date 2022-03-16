Over the years Andaz Apna Apna has earned the status of being a cult film as its popularity grew over time. The film featuring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the lead has been making news for the past few years after the makers expressed their interest in making the sequel of the 1994 movie. Most recently, it was reported that director Rajkumar Santoshi is writing a script for part 2 but the producer’s family claim they haven’t finalised anything yet.

Apart from the lead actors, the comedy film also featured, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role) and Shakti Kapoor in important roles. Although the film had no remakes in other languages, but the plot elements were used in a few films like Ullathai Allitha, Veedevadandi Babu and Galate Aliyandru.

After the news about director Rajkumar Santoshi writing Andaz Apna Apna 2 surfaced online, a source informed ETimes, “Gosh! How is he writing the script without keeping the film’s late producer Vinay Kumar Sinha’s family in loop?” As per the report, the producer’s family deny the news that Santoshi is still not on board the sequel.

When the news portal reached out to Vinay Kumar Sinha’s daughter Priti Sinha, she told, “Only we have the rights of Andaz Apna Apna and the second part cannot be made without our family’s consent. We are yet to hire the writer and director.”

“Dad and Mr Santoshi did talk about making the second part, but post that, the matter was closed. We are not aware what Santoshi is writing, so yesterday whatever he said came as news to us – but yes, only if he comes up with a fantastic script we shall go with him.”

As per earlier reports by Pinkvilla, Rajkumar Santoshi had said, “I am writing the script, but I should be satisfied with the final story too. So when the script is ready, we will think about the star cast and everything. Meanwhile, I have other films in the pipeline too.”

When asked if Aamir Khan and Salman Khan will reprise their roles in Andaz Apna Apna 2, to this the filmmaker said, “We haven’t thought about it yet, if the story requires it then we will see.”

