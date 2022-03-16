Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files is creating waves and how! Led by Anupam Kher, the film also stars Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Bhasha Sumbli among others in pivotal roles. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the film has been going wonders at the box office and has collected Rs 60 cr in just 5 days of its release.

As the film continues to create havoc on social media and in the ecosystem, The Kashmir Files is now being misused by some conmen. Read on to know more!

As per the latest media reports, Noida Police are warning WhatsApp users against a link that’s been circulated amongst them. It is being said that they claim the link to be ‘free movie download’ for The Kashmir Files, but ends up emptying the bank accounts. Yes, you read that right! Recently, a fraud worth Rs 30 Lakh has recently been reported.

As quoted by PTI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh spilt the deets and said, “There has been no specific case here yet in which the movie’s name has been used but there are inputs regarding such methodology being used by conmen for hacking into people’s phone or duping them of money.”

“Most recently, three people approached the police within a period of a 24 hours from just one police station with similar complaints of cyber fraud, in which they ended up losing a combined ₹30 lakh,” added the officer.

Recently, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to shower praises on The Kashmir Files. Re-tweeting Anupam Kher’s Tweet, the Kesari star wrote, “Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher. Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe.”

The Kashmir Files has been receiving rave reviews from Kashmiri Pandits and it was recently lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the director’s courage to show the truth.

