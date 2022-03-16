Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is shattering all the box office records as people are rushing towards cinema halls to watch the film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Amidst the release of the film, Ashoke Pandit’s Tweet from 2015 about Shah Rukh Khan helping a Kashmiri family who was in need of financial aid is now going viral.

The film is currently receiving tremendous response and it features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. In the past, there have been many instances when SRK has helped a lot of people, but King Khan never takes credit for any of his humanitarian work.

As per a report by DNA, Shah Rukh Khan had helped Deepak Raina and his family who migrated from Kashmir to Delhi in 1990. In 2013, their car met with an accident while returning from Jammu to Delhi. Deepak’s mother passed away while his wife and daughter were admitted to Apollo Hospital in the capital city.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit who himself is from Kashmir decided to help the family and he called up Shah Rukh Khan. SRK immediately helped them by sending a cheque for Rs 3 lakh for the family’s treatment.

Talking about the same, Pandit told the news portal, “To my utter surprise, Shah Rukh called me up and offered to help in whatever way possible. Within two days I received a cheque from Gauri Khan.”

Deepak Raina’s brother-in-law Ramesh Raina added, “We are indebted to Shah Rukh Khan for helping us in time of need.” On the other hand, the filmmaker even recalled the incident when he called SRK earlier for a 10-year-old cancer patient, he said, “Before we could do anything, the boy died. Khan was pained to learn of his death.”

@iamsrk I respect and will not forget this humane act of yours. https://t.co/p7Y2q3cQPq — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 4, 2015

