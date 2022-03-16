The Kashmir Files is enjoying an unbelievable run at the box office. The film is trending much better than blockbusters like Uri: The Surgical Strike and is shattering ‘weekdays myths’ like anything. The latest update is now about the returns it has made in its 5-day theatrical run.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, TKF is made on a moderate budget of 20 crores. It’s really low when compared to the costs of normal Bollywood flicks that are being made nowadays. With such a sizeable investment, the film is doing wonders which even big-budget movies fail to do. In its 5-day run, TKF has already crossed returns of 200%.

Yes, you read that right! Till now (till Tuesday), The Kashmir Files has done a business of 60.20 crores. As per our formula of ‘collections-budget = ROI (Return on Investment)’, the film currently has an ROI of 40.20 crores. If we translate it to the percentage (ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%), TKF stands at an ROI of 201%. That’s huge!

Click here to visit the ROI table.

With the film pacing up more during weekdays, the sky is the limit for The Kashmir Files!

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri along with the cast and producer of the movie was in the national capital to interact with the media on the movie recently. He said that it took him and his team four years to research and make the movie, and the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) helped him find and locate the Kashmiri Pandits, who were the direct victims of the violence in Kashmir.

Agnihotri said, “We have so much material that we can produce a series. All accounts are heart-wrenching ones. These are human stories… We are thinking about it… We will come out with a series.” (via IANS)

