Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s family once again lands in legal trouble. After her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in the alleged distribution of p*rn films, the actress’ mother Sunanda Shetty has been issued a warrant from a court. Scroll down to know more.

Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri court) has issued a bailable warrant against Shilpa’s mother in a case related to alleged non-repayment of a loan of Rs 21 lakh. It was issued after a businessman filed a cheating case against her over non-repayment of the loan amount.

As per the news agency PTI report, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty challenged the summons before the sessions court. While sessions judge AZ Khan stayed the magistrate’s order against Shilpa and Shamita, their mother Sunanda did not get any relief.

The court also said that Shilpa’s late father Surendra Shetty and Sunanda seemed to be partners in his firm but no documents were submitted to prove that their daughters were partners too and had any concern with the loan.

Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday refused to grant exemption from appearance to Sunanda Shetty and issued a bailable warrant against her. Advocate Zain Shroff of Y & A Legal, who represents the plaintiff Parhad Amra, has alleged that Surendra Shetty borrowed money from him in 2015 and it was supposed to be repaid by January 2017, but was never repaid.

