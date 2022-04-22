Raveena Tandon is now making headlines for her spectacular performance as Ramika Sen in KGF: Chapter 2. Even though the actress celebrates her successful career now, Raveen still remembers the early struggles that brought her to being a stunning actress. Recently the actress talked about her tough times in Bollywood even after being from a film family.

For the unversed, Raveena who was filmmaker Ravi Tandon’s daughter made her debut back in 1991 with the movie Patthar Ke Phool.

Recently, while talking to Mid-day, Raveena Tandon spoke about how she started her journey as an intern at ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar’s office. The actress said, “That is true. I did start from cleaning the studio floors to wiping off vomit from the stalls floors and studio floors and stuff, and I did assist Prahlad Kakkar I think straight out of 10th Standard. Even at that time they used to say what are you doing behind the screen, you have to be in front of the screen, that is what’s meant for you and I would be like ‘no no, me, an actress? Never.’ So I am in this industry actually by default, never grew up thinking that I am going to be an actor.”

Raveena Tandon also recalled, “Every time when a model would not turn up on Prahlad’s set, he used to say ‘call Raveena,’ he would ask me to do my makeup and start posing. So I thought if I have to do it why should I do it for Prahlad again and again for free, why not make some pocket money out of it, and that’s exactly the thought which started the modelling. Then I kept getting film offers and I had no acting training, no dancing training, no dialogue delivery training. I think I just evolved and learnt along the way.”

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon was seen playing the role of the terrifying Prime Minister Ramika Sen, in Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF: Chapter 2. The movie is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 was released back on 21st December 2018 and continues Rocky’s quest of conquering the world.

