Gone are the days when we could witness our favorite actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor in one movie. But the nostalgia factor hit on-point when Andaz Apna Apna was re-released in theatres on April 25, 2025. It began its box office journey on a decent note but is already nearing its end. Scroll below for day 6 update!

It’s a crash!

April 30 was the last chance for Andaz Apna Apna re-release to add massive moolah to the kitty. Unfortunately, it could not attract the desired footfalls, witnessing a 40% drop. On day 6, the comedy-drama raked in estimated earnings of 6 lakh net.

The six-day total of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer concludes at approximately 1.36 crore* net. The gross collections come to 1.60 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Andaz Apna Apna re-release below:

Day 1: 25 lakhs

Day 2: 30 lakhs

Day 3: 50 lakhs

Day 4: 15 lakhs

Day 5: 10 lakhs

Day 6: 6 lakh

Total: 1.36 crores

Lowest re-release collections of 2025 in Bollywood

Bollywood witnessed the re-release of two old films earlier this year. Sanam Teri Kasam knocked it out of the park and became the highest-grossing re-run of all time. It minted 35.55 crores in its lifetime. In comparison, Andaz Apna Apna is almost 96% lower. It is nowhere close to even Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (22.04 crores).

Raid 2 to steal the thunder!

Ajay Devgn led Raid 2 is enjoying massive buzz, due to partially favorable reviews. It has registered fantastic advance booking sales and is also showing good trends in spot bookings. All in all, the crime thriller will be the first choice of audience starting today.

The 1994 cult classic is likely to be pushed out of theatres due to multiple other competitors – Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat, The Bhootnii, and Ground Zero. As the ticket windows get congested, it will be a survival of the fittest. At the given pace, there’s little hope for Andaz Apna Apna.

