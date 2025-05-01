Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s Raid 2 has made a promising start at the Indian box office. It has clocked the 3rd highest advance booking sales of 2025 in Bollywood, setting the stage for a good opening. The morning occupancy trends are also fantastic, beating every Hindi film this year except one. Scroll below for the latest day 1 box office update!

Raid 2 Day 1 Morning Occupancy

As per Sacnilk, Raid 2 has a registered occupancy of 21.23% during the morning shows on day 1. It has surpassed Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, Sky Force, and every other Bollywood film of 2025 to steal the #2 spot. In fact, the crime thriller has recorded 54% higher footfalls than Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release, Sikandar.

Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial is only behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which clocked an unmatchable morning occupancy of 30.5%.

Take a look at the top day 1 morning occupancies of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 30.5% Raid 2: 21.23% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9% Sikandar: 13.76% Kesari Chapter 2: 12.67% Fateh: 10.6% Sky Force: 10.26% Game Changer (Hindi): 9.10% Emergency: 5.98% Deva: 5.8%

Thriving despite strong competition!

Raid 2 has to fight as many as five competitors at the ticket windows. It faces a box office clash against Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat, Ground Zero, Andaz Apna Apna re-release, and The Bhootnii. Despite the odds, Ajay Devgn’s film sold an impressive 81K tickets by 11 AM today. Although the reviews are mixed, the trends are excellent so far. It is to be seen whether it manages to earn 15 crore+ today.

More about Raid 2

Raid 2 features an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Amit Sial, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Pathak, among others.

It was released in theatres on May 1, 2025, and will enjoy a boost at the box office due to Labor Day/ Maharashtra Day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Retro Box Office Day 1 Prediction: 2nd Biggest Opening Loading For Suriya With A Solid 15 Crore+ Score!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News