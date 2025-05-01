Ajay Devgn has knocked it out of the park! His crime thriller, Raid 2, witnessed a huge jump in advance booking sales in the last 24 hours before the big release. It has crushed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force to record the third-highest pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Raid 2 Final Advance Booking Sales

As per Sacnilk, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor co-starrer has registered advance booking sales of 6.52 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It has witnessed a mind-boggling 121% jump in the final 24 hours. Over 23K tickets have been sold across the nation.

Maharashtra led the race in final pre-sales, contributing to around 35% of the ticket sales alone. Delhi was the second-best performing circuit, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

Raid 2 vs Sky Force

One day ahead of the release, Ajay Devgn’s film stood at total pre-sales worth 2.94 crore gross. It was expected to cross Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force but not by a huge margin of 70%. The growth has been notable. Raid 2 has now clocked third highest pre-sales of 2025 and is only behind Chhaava and Sikandar.

Check out the top advance booking sales of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Raid 2: 6.52 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores Jaat: 2.59 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 1.84 crores

Raid 2 Box Office Day 1 Projections

The buzz grew by leaps and bounds as the release date approached. The early reviews have also been favorable so far, which will improve the spot bookings all across the nation.

Raid 2 will easily clock 10 crore+ on its opening day. It is now to be seen how far it can get from there.

Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial will be facing competition from Jaat, Ground Zero, The Bhootnii, Kesari Chapter 2, and Andaz Apna Apna re-release. It would most likely be the first choice of audience today.

