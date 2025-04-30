Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh led Raid 2 is arriving in theatres tomorrow. The sequel factor will be a major benefit along with the May Day holiday, but there’s intense competition at the ticket windows. Where would the crime thriller possibly land amongst the top 10 Bollywood openers in 2025? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Raid 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Vaani Kapoor co-starrer is the sequel to Raid (2018), which was a hit at the box office, accumulating 100 crore+. There is immense curiosity about what new will be served on the platter in the second part. Besides, the sequel factor has been working very well in Indian cinema recently, with Stree 2 and Pushpa 2 being recent examples.

As predicted by Koimoi, Raid 2 is expected to open in the range of 14-16 crores. The advance bookings have been decent so far, plus Ajay Devgn starrer is set to enjoy a major boost due to public holiday across the nation. The only backset is the fight for screens and footfalls against Ground Zero, Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat, and Andaz Apna Apna. It will also be facing a box office clash with The Bhootnii, which is also releasing tomorrow.

Raid 2 vs highest Bollywood opening days of 2025

Ajay Devgn’s film will easily surpass Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2 and many other Bollywood releases of 2025. The real battle is with three biggies – Chhaava, Sikandar, and Sky Force. Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer will remain out of the league. So the ultimate fight is with Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which earned 15.30 crores on day 1.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Sky Force – 15.30 crores Jaat – 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 7.84 crores Deva – 5.78 crores Sanam Teri Kasam re-release – 4.50 crores The Diplomat – 4.03 crores Badass Ravi Kumar – 3.52 crores Emergency – 3.11 crores

Entry into the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2025 is confirmed, but it is now to be seen whether Raid 3 enters the top 3 by stealing a spot from Sky Force.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

