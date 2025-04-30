The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 maintained a good hold on its day 12. Due to discounted ticket rates on Tuesday and strong word-of-mouth, the film witnessed a a slight jump yesterday. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its second Tuesday!

Kesari Chapter 2 at the Indian box office on day 12

On its 12th day, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned 2.72 crores. This was a decent growth of 2.57% from its previous day’s 2.65 crores. With this, the film crossed the 70 crore mark.

Including yesterday’s collection, the total collection of Kesari Chapter 2 now stands at 71.30 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, the film is eyeing to comfortably surpass 80 crores, next. The film has proved that no one can stop a powerful content from reaching wider audience.

Not only is Kesari Chapter 2 garnering a positive word of mouth in the major cities but it has also registered higher footfalls on Tuesday (April 29). It has successfully evoked the feeling of anger, pain and pathos amongst the audience with its soul-stirring subject. It brings to light the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Take a look at the day-wise collection of the film:

Day 1: 7.84 crore

Day 2: 10.08 crore

Day 3: 11.7 crore

Day 4: 4.5 crore

Day 5: 5.04 crore

Day 6: 3.78 crore

Day 7: 3.6 crore

Day 8: 4.05 crore

Day 9: 7.20 crore

Day 10: 8.14 crore

Day 11: 2.65 crore

Day 12: 2.72 crore

Total: 71.30 crores

More about the film

In Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar essays the role of C Sankaran Nair, a courageous man who dared to wage a war against the British Empire. The film is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

