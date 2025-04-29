The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 is witnessing a strong run at the box office. Owing to a positive word of mouth, the film remains undeterred by the current competition and continues to maintain a steady pace. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 11th day.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

The Akshay Kumar starrer earned 2.65 crore on its second Monday. The film has still been receiving a stellar word of mouth which is reflected in the box office collection. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 68.58 crore.

With this, Kesari Chapter 2 needs just 1.42 crores to cross 70 crores. Given the consistency in its box office performance, it will easily surpass this target in the coming days. It will be interesting to see whether the film attains a considerable amount of growth in the coming days.

Check Out The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Of The Courtroom Drama!

Day 1: 7.84 crore

Day 2: 10.08 crore

Day 3: 11.7 crore

Day 4: 4.5 crore

Day 5: 5.04 crore

Day 6: 3.78 crore

Day 7: 3.6 crore

Day 8: 4.05 crore

Day 9: 7.20 crore

Day 10: 8.14 crore

Day 11: 2.65 crore

Total: 68.58 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 has been facing a stiff competition from Sunny Deol’s Jaat and the recently released, Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero. But it continues to fare well at the box office. This only proves that the soul-stirring message of the film is connecting a positive chord with the audience. The film has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office VS All The Best Pandya: Malhar Thakar’s Gujarati Film Earns 300% Higher In 7th Weekend Than Salman Khan’s 5th Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News